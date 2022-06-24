Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Intelligence: Russian forces are struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine's terrain.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 16, 2022 11:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
UK Defense Intelligence: Russian forces are struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine's terrain. Russian troops have remained largely tied to Ukraine's road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road maneuvers, according to the Ministry of Defense in an intelligence report released on March 16. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces has also played a key role in stalling Russia's advance.

