externalUK calls for additional sanctions on Russia

May 13, 2022 2:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on allies to implement further sanctions against Russia until it entirely withdraws from Ukraine and agrees to peace, according to a U.K. statement following a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers in Germany on May 12, CNN reports. Truss also stated that NATO countries should plan to supply Ukraine with NATO-standard equipment by the end of the summer, as well as the necessary training and expertise.

