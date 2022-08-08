Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalU.S. announces new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

August 8, 2022 9:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Pentagon, the package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; twenty 120mm mortar systems, and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition. The U.S. will also send munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems; 50 armored medical treatment vehicles; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment, as well as medical supplies. 

