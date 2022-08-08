U.S. announces new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
According to the Pentagon, the package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; twenty 120mm mortar systems, and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition. The U.S. will also send munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems; 50 armored medical treatment vehicles; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment, as well as medical supplies.