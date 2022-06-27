Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, June 27, 2022

externalTurkey announces establishment of operational center in Istanbul to export grain from Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

June 27, 2022 9:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that "as a result of our negotiations, a consensus was achieved" to establish the center, and Istanbul hopes that ships loaded with Ukrainian grain will depart "as soon as possible." Russia is blocking from export 20 million tons of grain in the Ukrainian ports.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok