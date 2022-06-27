Turkey announces establishment of operational center in Istanbul to export grain from Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
June 27, 2022 9:29 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that "as a result of our negotiations, a consensus was achieved" to establish the center, and Istanbul hopes that ships loaded with Ukrainian grain will depart "as soon as possible." Russia is blocking from export 20 million tons of grain in the Ukrainian ports.