externalTrostyanets liberated by Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 26, 2022 9:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The city, located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on 1 March. The city returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26.

