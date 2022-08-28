Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalThe Guardian: 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in UK can lose homes next year.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 28, 2022 11:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ministers are refusing the new support packages to Homes for Ukraine sponsors, according to The Guardian. A total of 83,900 refugees have arrived under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it began in March.

