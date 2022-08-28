The Guardian: 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in UK can lose homes next year.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 11:15 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ministers are refusing the new support packages to Homes for Ukraine sponsors, according to The Guardian. A total of 83,900 refugees have arrived under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since it began in March.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.