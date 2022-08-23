Sweden to announce additional aid package for Ukraine.
August 23, 2022 7:14 pm
Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson said during the Crimea Platform summit on Aug. 23, that the Swedish government will soon announce an additional comprehensive aid package for Ukraine. She also said that Russia's war against Ukraine has global consequences like the energy and food crisis, for which Russia bears full responsibility, the European Pravda media outlet reported.