August 23, 2022 7:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson said during the Crimea Platform summit on Aug. 23, that the Swedish government will soon announce an additional comprehensive aid package for Ukraine. She also said that Russia's war against Ukraine has global consequences like the energy and food crisis, for which Russia bears full responsibility, the European Pravda media outlet reported.

