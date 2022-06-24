Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalStoltenberg: 'Ukraine can win this war.'

This item is part of our running news digest

May 15, 2022 6:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as the Kremlin had planned. "Russia failed to take Kyiv. They're pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives," Stoltenberg said, adding Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland, and allies delivered security assistance worth billions of dollars to help them to do so.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok