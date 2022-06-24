NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia's war in Ukraine is not going as the Kremlin had planned. "Russia failed to take Kyiv. They're pulling back from around Kharkiv, their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives," Stoltenberg said, adding Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland, and allies delivered security assistance worth billions of dollars to help them to do so.