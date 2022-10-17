Soldiers and children: Ukraine exhumes bodies of 20 killed in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast
October 9, 2022 6:31 pm
Ukrainian authorities have exhumed the first 20 bodies – including children, civilians and soldiers – from makeshift graves in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
The identification procedure is complex, as "most of the bodies are in a state of change; there is a package that contains only bones," Ukraine's National Police reported on Oct. 9.
The police say the exhumation works continue at two mass burial sites, where there may be about 200 civilian bodies.
Since Sept. 29, Ukrainian authorities have found 87 bodies in Donetsk Oblast.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.