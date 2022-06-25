The Security Service said on June 24 it exposed a Russian agent network in Ukraine, which included Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach. According to the law enforcement, Derkach received funds from the GRU to create private security structures that Russia planned to use to capture Ukraine. Russia allocated $3-4 million every few months for the purpose. Ukraine imposed sanctions against Derkach in 2021. The U.S. government has called Derkach "a Russian agent" and imposed sanctions against him in 2020, accusing him of trying to interfere in U.S. elections.