Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 31, 2022

externalSecurity Service identifies 3 more Russian soldiers accused of war crimes

This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022 5:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Lieutenant Colonel Andriy Marushkin is suspected of giving orders to shell civilian areas in the Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts during the Russian occupation in March, while conscripts Oleksiy Tokmakov and Oleksiy Kroshkin were both allegedly involved in the shooting of a civilian.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok