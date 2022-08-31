Security Service identifies 3 more Russian soldiers accused of war crimes
August 31, 2022 5:28 pm
Lieutenant Colonel Andriy Marushkin is suspected of giving orders to shell civilian areas in the Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts during the Russian occupation in March, while conscripts Oleksiy Tokmakov and Oleksiy Kroshkin were both allegedly involved in the shooting of a civilian.
