Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalScholz promises further German support to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 7:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on June 22 that Germany would continue to support Ukraine "massively – financially, economically, humanitarian, politically and not least with the delivery of weapons." Scholz also promised Ukraine a "Marshall plan" of long-term support for reconstruction after Russia's war. "Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russia," Scholz said in his address to the Bundestag.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok