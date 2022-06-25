Scholz promises further German support to Ukraine.
June 22, 2022 7:13 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on June 22 that Germany would continue to support Ukraine "massively – financially, economically, humanitarian, politically and not least with the delivery of weapons." Scholz also promised Ukraine a "Marshall plan" of long-term support for reconstruction after Russia's war. "Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russia," Scholz said in his address to the Bundestag.