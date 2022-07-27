Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalScholz: Germany no longer sees Russia as reliable gas supplier.

July 22, 2022 9:08 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia resumed the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline via the Baltic Sea to the EU on July 21 after a 10-day outage. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that supplies remained unreliable because Russia had limited the pipeline's capacity to 40%. The moves were interpreted by critics as part of Russia's efforts to blackmail and intimidate the EU.

