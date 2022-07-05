Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInvestigation: Satellite images show Russia regularly exporting Ukrainian grain to Turkey via Crimea

This item is part of our running news digest

July 5, 2022 1:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Satellite images analyzed by the journalists show Russian and Syrian vessels transporting Ukrainian grain stolen from the newly-occupied parts of Khreson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts via Sevastopol to Turkish ports, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes investigative project.  

