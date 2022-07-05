Investigation: Satellite images show Russia regularly exporting Ukrainian grain to Turkey via Crimea
July 5, 2022 1:40 am
Satellite images analyzed by the journalists show Russian and Syrian vessels transporting Ukrainian grain stolen from the newly-occupied parts of Khreson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts via Sevastopol to Turkish ports, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes investigative project.