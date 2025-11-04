Zelensky rejects ‘second-tier’ EU status, urges swift accession talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a press conference in Kyiv on October 31, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP) (Photo by TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/AFP via Getty Images)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will not accept a second-tier status in the European Union and must be treated as a full member of the bloc once it is invited.

"If we speak about the EU membership, it has to be fully fledged (…) you cannot be semi-or demi-member of the European Union," Zelensky said in a virtual address at an Euronews enlargement summit, speaking from near wartorn Pokrovsk.

"It seems to me that it is very important that we have at the same table equal countries," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he had traveled to the front line to support Ukrainian soldiers. "They are at war not only for their own families… but for the Ukrainian future, the future of Ukraine in the European Union," he added.

No bargaining over values with Hungary

Zelensky dismissed the idea of offering concessions to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in exchange for lifting Budapest's veto to Ukraine's EU bid.

"I'm not sure that Ukraine has to bargain with its own values (…) I don't think that I have to offer something to Viktor Orbán. I think that (he) has to offer something for Ukraine, which is protecting the whole of Europe from Russia," he said.

Blocking Ukraine's EU membership would be "very specific support of (…) (Vladimir) Putin," he added.

Zelensky refused to comment on the upcoming Hungarian parliamentary elections next spring, and insisted diplomacy was not about "personalities."

"We're at war for our survival," Zelensky said. "We would really like the prime minister of Hungary to support us, at least not block us, if we do everything to open the clusters."

Reforms, negotiations, and no delays

Ukraine has shown "remarkable commitment" to its bid for EU membership despite Russia's full-scale war, but must urgently reverse negative trends in the fight against corruption and step up rule of law reforms, the European Commission said in its enlargement report published on Nov. 4.

Zelensky welcomed what he called a "very high assessment" of Ukraine's progress by the EU and confirmed Kyiv plans to complete all required legislation and prepare for the opening of accession "clusters" by the end of the year. He stressed that delays could damage morale both among civilians and the military.

"I wouldn't like this process to be too long (…) the quicker Ukraine is able to open the clusters and to have the fully fledged negotiation platform, the better it is for us," he said.

Zelensky, however, rejected criticism that Ukraine was failing to tackle corruption.

"I do not see that in the report. I know that there are certain messages, but I will check the real quotes from the report."

"During the war, we implemented the widest anti-corruption infrastructure in Europe. I don't know any country that has so many authorities," Zelensky insisted. "We're doing everything possible."

Trump 'supports' Ukraine's EU bid

Zelensky also said U.S. President Donald Trump told him he supports Ukraine joining the EU.

"Donald Trump is supporting Ukraine as the future EU member — we have discussed that with him," Zelensky said. "He supports that, and he understands that this is the choice of the Ukrainian people, and Ukraine is a part of Europe, geographically, geopolitically, and historically."

However, when asked whether Trump mentioned any timeline, Zelensky replied: "Honestly speaking, no, he did not."

Asked where Ukraine will be by 2030, Zelensky said he believes it will already be inside the EU, but did not specify a specific timeline Kyiv would have in mind.

"I would like to believe that Ukraine will be in the EU before that (…) Ukraine after the end of the war could become a full-fledged member of the European Union," he said.