externalSBU identifies collaborators behind large-scale theft of Ukrainian grain.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 7:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Yeven Balytskyi, a former lawmaker from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Oleksandr Saulenko, appointed by Russians as their proxy leader in the occupied Berdyansk, and Volodymyr Stelmachenko, in charge of the Berdyansk port, led the loot of Ukrainian grain. Russia stole more than 650,000 tons of grain worth $200 million in total, from Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russia used up to 15 ships to transport the grain, including vessels registered in Syria.

