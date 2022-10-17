Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia's proxies announce start of sham referendums on occupied Ukrainian territories

September 23, 2022 11:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia's proxies in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts announced the start of pseudo-referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23. 

For four days, "voting" will be held at people's homes "for security reasons," Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti wrote. On the last day of the "referendums," on Sept. 27, locals will be asked to go to "polling stations."

The proxies plan to announce the results on Sept. 27-28, according to the Russian state-owned media.

On Sept. 20, Russian proxies in the occupied territories of four Ukrainian regions claimed they would hold "referendums" on joining Russia, prompting a strong response from Ukraine and the West.

Kyiv warned that the illegal annexation votes would not change Ukraine's counteroffensive plans and there would be no peace talks in case these "referendums" take place. 

The G7 nations said on Sept. 22 that they would not recognize pseudo-referendums, assuring to hit back with more "targeted" sanctions on Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok