externalRussia's Constitutional Court approves annexation of Ukrainian occupied territories.

October 2, 2022 5:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On Sept. 30, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts after staging sham referendums in the areas. After the approval by the Kremlin-controlled Constitutional Court, the annexation is expected to be rubber-stamped by both houses of Russia's parliament by Oct. 4. 

