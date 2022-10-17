Russia's Constitutional Court approves annexation of Ukrainian occupied territories.
October 2, 2022 5:32 pm
On Sept. 30, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts after staging sham referendums in the areas. After the approval by the Kremlin-controlled Constitutional Court, the annexation is expected to be rubber-stamped by both houses of Russia's parliament by Oct. 4.
