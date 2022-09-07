Russian troops shell Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 7, 2022 9:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Vadym Lyakh, the head of the Sloviansk military administration, the shelling damaged a school and a residential building, where people might have been trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is currently underway, he said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.