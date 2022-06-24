Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a “green corridor” to evacuate civilians from the Sea of Azov port of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops. The first attempt on March 5 was already disrupted by Russian attacks on civilians. 300,000 civilians are still stuck in Mariupol, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while 8 trucks and 30 buses are ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evacuate civilians to Zaporizhzhia.