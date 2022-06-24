Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 13, 2022 10:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian soldiers kidnap yet another mayor. Yevhen Matviiv, the city head of Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was captured by the Russians, according to the local authorities. “War crimes are becoming systemic,” said Olexandr Straukh, head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration. Matviiv is the second mayor Russian soldiers kidnaped since the war broke. On March 11, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was captured. He was being tortured, according to the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

