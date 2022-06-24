Russian shelling kills 5-month-old baby, his father in Kharkiv on May 26.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 26, 2022 10:50 pm
The child's mother was hospitalized in critical condition, according to National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.
This item is part of our running news digest
The child's mother was hospitalized in critical condition, according to National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.