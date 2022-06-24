Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian shelling kills 5-month-old baby, his father in Kharkiv on May 26.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 26, 2022 10:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The child's mother was hospitalized in critical condition, according to National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.

