Russian shelling kills 1, injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast.
August 25, 2022 3:48 pm
Governor Oleh Synehubov said that a rocket hit a house in the village of Lebiazhe east of Kharkiv. A man died, and his wife was lightly injured.
