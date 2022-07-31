Russian shelling destroys grain tycoon Vadaturskyi's house in Mykolaiv.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 31, 2022 11:31 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The house was hit by shelling in the early hours of July 31. Oleksiy Vadaturskyi owns Ukraine's largest agriculture conglomerate Nibulon and his fortune was estimated at over $400 million in 2021. Undisclosed sources told Ukrainska Pravda news outlet that the businessman and his wife were killed in the shelling, but this information can't be verified at the moment.