Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian shelling damages 59 residential buildings in Donbas, kills 3 civilians.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 30, 2022 6:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Joint Forces Operation reported on May 29 that Russian shelling in Donbas destroyed and damaged 59 residential buildings, a power station, and a community center. At least three civilians were killed and two were injured in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast. Information on the rest of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is still being clarified. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok