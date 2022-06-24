Russian shelling damages 59 residential buildings in Donbas, kills 3 civilians.
May 30, 2022 6:00 am
The Joint Forces Operation reported on May 29 that Russian shelling in Donbas destroyed and damaged 59 residential buildings, a power station, and a community center. At least three civilians were killed and two were injured in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast. Information on the rest of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is still being clarified.