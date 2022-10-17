Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian proxies close Enerhodar for exit, threaten residents with mobilization

September 27, 2022 12:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops have banned residents of occupied EnerhodarZaporizhzhia Oblast, from leaving the city; they threaten people who voted against joining Russia in the sham referendum with mobilization, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 27. 

"There are Russian patrols on the streets handing out 'ballots' for the 'referendum,'" the report reads. "They point weapons at people, give them these 'ballots' and tell exactly which box to check."

The employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar do not want to cooperate with Russian forces and try to leave the occupied territory, Ukraine's General Staff reported earlier on Sept. 27.

Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast are also closed for entry and exit.

