Russian proxies close Enerhodar for exit, threaten residents with mobilization

Russian troops have banned residents of occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, from leaving the city; they threaten people who voted against joining Russia in the sham referendum with mobilization, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 27.

"There are Russian patrols on the streets handing out 'ballots' for the 'referendum,'" the report reads. "They point weapons at people, give them these 'ballots' and tell exactly which box to check."

The employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar do not want to cooperate with Russian forces and try to leave the occupied territory, Ukraine's General Staff reported earlier on Sept. 27.

Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast are also closed for entry and exit.