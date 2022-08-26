Russian media: Russian collaborator killed by explosion in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
August 26, 2022 6:05 pm
Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news agency reported that Oleksandr Koliesnikov, a Russian-installed proxy in occupied Berdiansk, was killed by an explosion on Aug. 26. Russia accused Ukraine of the attack. Kyiv hasn't yet commented.
