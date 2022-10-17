Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russian media: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukraine

October 11, 2022 5:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian media: Putin, Erdogan to discuss UkraineTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Sept. 16. (Murat Kula / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Kazakhstan on Oct. 13, Russian state-controlled news agency Interfax reported, citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin and Erdogan will discuss Ukraine and their countries' relations, said Peskov.

On Oct. 7, Turkish pro-government newspaper Milliyet reported that Istanbul had requested the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. to hold negotiations with Russia.

On Sept. 28, Erdogan said that pseudo-referendums that Russia had held in occupied territories would undermine efforts to resume Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok