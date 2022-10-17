Russian media: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Sept. 16. (Murat Kula / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Kazakhstan on Oct. 13, Russian state-controlled news agency Interfax reported, citing Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin and Erdogan will discuss Ukraine and their countries' relations, said Peskov.

On Oct. 7, Turkish pro-government newspaper Milliyet reported that Istanbul had requested the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. to hold negotiations with Russia.

On Sept. 28, Erdogan said that pseudo-referendums that Russia had held in occupied territories would undermine efforts to resume Ukraine-Russia peace talks.