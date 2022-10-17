Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Milliyet: Turkey seeks to broker talks between Russia and 4 Western countries.

October 9, 2022
According to Turkish pro-government newspaper Milliyet, Istanbul requested the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. to hold negotiations with Russia, and "influential figures" in Washington have already reacted positively to the plan, according to the newspaper. No official comments were made regarding the issue.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
