Russian media: Armenia, Vietnam and Kazakhstan suspend use of Russian Mir cards

Vietnam and Kazakhstan have suspended transactions through the Russian payment system Mir, reported Russian state-controlled media Izvestia. According to Ukrainska Pravda, Armenian banks stopped accepting Russia's Mir cards and suspended money withdrawals for their holders on Sept. 20.

Turkey's largest private lender Isbank suspended transactions through the Russian system on Sept. 19. The decision came after the U.S. Treasury warned against financial institutions cooperating with the Russian operator.

Turkey has not implemented sanctions imposed on Russian institutions due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.