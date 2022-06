Alexander Chirva, Russia’s 3rd rank captain and commander of the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov, was killed in a battle by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainska Pravda reported on April 18, citing Russian government-controlled media Kryminform. Although the circumstances of Chirva’s death are unknown, earlier on March 24, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that the Caesar Kunikov was damaged by a Ukrainian attack near the port city of Berdyansk.