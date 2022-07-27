Russian Defense Ministry says it plans to hold military exercises in Russia's east
July 26, 2022 10:18 pm
Russia plans to hold strategic military exercises in the east of the country starting next month, Russia's Defense Ministry said on July 26. The "Vostok" (East) exercises will take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. In a statement, the defense ministry said its ability to stage these drills was unaffected by its war in Ukraine. According to Ukraine's estimates, Russia has lost around 39,000 troops since the start of its all-out war in Ukraine on Feb. 24.