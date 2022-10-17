Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 5 in Donetsk Oblast

September 28, 2022 12:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A further 10 people were wounded over Sept. 27 in multiple Russian attacks on civilians in the region, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In Kharkiv Oblast, civilian areas in Kupiansk district were heavily shelled, with five wounded.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the front-line town of Huliaipole was struck by three Russian S-300 missiles, destroying a historical building, with casualty figures yet to be confirmed.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets were struck with artillery and rockets, with extensive damage but without casualties.
