externalLithuania to cut off Russian energy imports on May 22.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 20, 2022 11:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Pan-European electricity exchange Nord Pool halts trade with Russian Joint Stock Company Inter RAO due to the risk of non-payment for electricity by Russia. Dainius Kreivys, Lithuania’s energy minister, said that for his country it’s not only a “journey towards energy independence,” but also a way to show solidarity with Ukraine. “We must stop financing the Russian war machine,” Kreivys said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
