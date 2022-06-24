Lithuania to cut off Russian energy imports on May 22.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 20, 2022 11:02 pm
Pan-European electricity exchange Nord Pool halts trade with Russian Joint Stock Company Inter RAO due to the risk of non-payment for electricity by Russia. Dainius Kreivys, Lithuania’s energy minister, said that for his country it’s not only a “journey towards energy independence,” but also a way to show solidarity with Ukraine. “We must stop financing the Russian war machine,” Kreivys said.