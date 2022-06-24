According to Reuters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia hadn’t noticed anything “really promising” in the proposals Ukraine presented at peace talks on March 29. The plan included a 15-year consultation period on the status of the Crimean peninsula occupied by Russia in 2014. Peskov said it was impossible to discuss Crimea's status as it was "part of Russia, and the Russian constitution precluded discussing the fate of any Russian region with anyone else.”