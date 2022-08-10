Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 10, 2022 3:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The statement was made by Russia’s UN envoy Dmitry Polyansky. Russia has been constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and accused Ukraine of shelling the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar. Ukrainian authorities say that the plant has been shelled by Russia. Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly Energoatom said that there is "a serious risk" to the plant after Russia hit it with missiles. 

