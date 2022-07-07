In a letter published by Ukraine's envoy to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya on Twitter on July 6, it says that Russia wants to initiate an informal UN Security Council meeting to discuss "neo-Nazism and radical nationalism" in Ukraine. Russia's deputy representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy requested a meeting of the council to be held on July 11 which, according to a concept note, will give "an opportunity to learn the history of Nazism in Ukraine and its current status." Kyslytsya referred to the move as an "aggravation of aggressive mimicry."