Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 7, 2022

externalRussia attempts to initiate informal UN Security Council meeting to discuss 'neo-Nazism' in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 7, 2022 1:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a letter published by Ukraine's envoy to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya on Twitter on July 6, it says that Russia wants to initiate an informal UN Security Council meeting to discuss "neo-Nazism and radical nationalism" in Ukraine. Russia's deputy representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy requested a meeting of the council to be held on July 11 which, according to a concept note, will give "an opportunity to learn the history of Nazism in Ukraine and its current status." Kyslytsya referred to the move as an "aggravation of aggressive mimicry."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok