Russia hits Ukraine’s Motor Sich engine factory in Zaporizhzhia.
August 28, 2022 8:50 pm
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that Russian troops had attacked workshops where Ukrainian helicopters were being repaired. Zaporizhzhia-based Motor Sich is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of military aircraft engines.
