Russia hits Mykolaiv with missiles, mayor says.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 3, 2022 2:23 pm
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Facebook that more precise information on the strikes will be published later.
This item is part of our running news digest
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Facebook that more precise information on the strikes will be published later.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.