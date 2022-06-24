Reuters: WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy stored pathogens in health labs to prevent disease leaks.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 11, 2022 4:53 am
The World Health Organization, concerned with Russia’s military advance in Ukraine, advised destroying “high-threat” pathogens stored in public health laboratories, the agency told Reuters on March 10. Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, Covid-19.