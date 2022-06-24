Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalReuters: War forces Ukraine to divert $8.3 billion to military spending

This item is part of our running news digest

May 13, 2022 5:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine has been forced to spend Hr 245.1 billion ($8.3 billion) on its war with Russia instead of development, according to Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. As a result of the war, the government only collected 60% of its planned tax revenue for April, Marchenko told Reuters in exclusive written comments. He said Kyiv is urgently in need of additional foreign support.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok