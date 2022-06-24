Reuters: War forces Ukraine to divert $8.3 billion to military spending
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 5:51 am
Ukraine has been forced to spend Hr 245.1 billion ($8.3 billion) on its war with Russia instead of development, according to Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. As a result of the war, the government only collected 60% of its planned tax revenue for April, Marchenko told Reuters in exclusive written comments. He said Kyiv is urgently in need of additional foreign support.