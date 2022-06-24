Reuters: Ukraine employs Clearview AI facial recognition.
March 14, 2022 3:13 am
Reuters: Ukraine employs Clearview AI facial recognition. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has reportedly been granted free access to the U.S. start-up’s system, which will help to identify individuals at checkpoints, Russian forces, and the deceased, as well as fight disinformation. The technology has not been offered to Russia, and has access to a database of over 10 billion photos, around 2 billion of which are derived from VKontakte.