Reuters: Blinken, Austin pledge return of US diplomats, more security assistance to Ukraine.
April 25, 2022 7:15 am
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin used the first official U.S. visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded two months ago to announce a gradual return of U.S. diplomats to the country and the nomination of a new ambassador. The officials also pledged new assistance worth $713 million for Ukraine's government and countries in the region.