Friday, June 24, 2022

externalReuters: Blinken, Austin pledge return of US diplomats, more security assistance to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 25, 2022 7:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin used the first official U.S. visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded two months ago to announce a gradual return of U.S. diplomats to the country and the nomination of a new ambassador. The officials also pledged new assistance worth $713 million for Ukraine's government and countries in the region.

