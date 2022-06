The real numbers are likely significantly higher since workers are still finalizing the count in recently-liberated settlements, while data from occupied territories is unavailable. At least 118 children were killed or injured in Donetsk Oblast, 91 in Kharkiv Oblast, 57 in Chernihiv Oblast, 43 in Kherson Oblast, 40 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 36 in Luhansk Oblast, 25 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 16 in Kyiv city, 16 in Sumy Oblast and 15 in Zhytomyr Oblast.