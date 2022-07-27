Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalPrime minister instructs Cabinet to launch selection of NABU chief.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 19, 2022 10:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the Cabinet of Ministers to organize the first meeting of a commission for the selection of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's (NABU) head. The term of the bureau’s previous head Artem Sytnyk expired in April but the selection of his replacement has not been launched yet. The appointment of an independent NABU chief who is free from political influence has been one of the key requirements of Ukraine’s Western partners. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration has been accused of blocking the process to prevent the NABU from being independent. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok