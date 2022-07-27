Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the Cabinet of Ministers to organize the first meeting of a commission for the selection of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's (NABU) head. The term of the bureau’s previous head Artem Sytnyk expired in April but the selection of his replacement has not been launched yet. The appointment of an independent NABU chief who is free from political influence has been one of the key requirements of Ukraine’s Western partners. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration has been accused of blocking the process to prevent the NABU from being independent.