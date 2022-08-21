Presidential Office: Ukraine has nothing to do with murder of Dugin's daughter.
August 21, 2022
Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky's Presidential Office, said that Ukraine wasn't behind the Aug. 20 murder of the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the ideologist behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its active supporter. "We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia, and definitely not a terrorist state," Podolyak said on national TV.