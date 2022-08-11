Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 11, 2022

externalPoll: 52% of Russians support continuing war against Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 9, 2022 12:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a new poll by the Russian Field sociological agency, 38% of respondents were in favor of moving to peace talks with Ukraine. The survey also showed that 65% of Russians would support a peace treaty with Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin announced it. At the same time, 60% would support a new attack on Kyiv if Putin decided that. The authors of the study warned that its results may not show the real situation, since the fear to talk about the war has increased among Russians.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok