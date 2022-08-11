According to a new poll by the Russian Field sociological agency, 38% of respondents were in favor of moving to peace talks with Ukraine. The survey also showed that 65% of Russians would support a peace treaty with Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin announced it. At the same time, 60% would support a new attack on Kyiv if Putin decided that. The authors of the study warned that its results may not show the real situation, since the fear to talk about the war has increased among Russians.