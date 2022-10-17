Politico: US asks China, India to convince Putin not to use nuclear weapons

The. U.S. officials are urging countries of the Pacific region to put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and communicate to him that the use of nuclear weapons will have a harsh economic and diplomatic response, Politico reports, citing sources in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

The positions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are believed to have an especially significant effect on Putin, according to Politico.

"We'd made the point in a number of conversations with countries in the Indo-Pacific region – ally, partner, or otherwise – of the importance of speaking with one voice against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine," an unnamed senior State Department official told Politico.

On Sept. 27, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN that the U.S. doesn't see any evidence that China is preparing to help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine or in avoiding sanctions.