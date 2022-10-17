Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
US doesn't see any indications that China will support Russia's war

September 27, 2022 11:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. doesn't see any evidence that China is preparing to help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine or in avoiding sanctions, CNN reported on Sept. 26, citing U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

"We have seen nothing as of yet at least to indicate that (China) is taking a different approach when it comes to security assistance, when it comes to efforts to systematically help Russia evade sanctions," Price said.

On Sept. 23, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and communicated to him the ramifications of China's possible support of Russia's war, CNN wrote, citing the State Department readout.

