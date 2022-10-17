US doesn't see any indications that China will support Russia's war

The U.S. doesn't see any evidence that China is preparing to help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine or in avoiding sanctions, CNN reported on Sept. 26, citing U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

"We have seen nothing as of yet at least to indicate that (China) is taking a different approach when it comes to security assistance, when it comes to efforts to systematically help Russia evade sanctions," Price said.

On Sept. 23, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and communicated to him the ramifications of China's possible support of Russia's war, CNN wrote, citing the State Department readout.