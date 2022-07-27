Politico: Pelosi asks Blinken to label Russia as terrorist state
This item is part of our running news digest
July 21, 2022 1:12 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Politico, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and warned him that otherwise, Congress will do so. Politico cited anonymous officials familiar with the phone call that occurred between Pelosi and Blinken earlier this week.