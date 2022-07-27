Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 21, 2022 1:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Politico, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and warned him that otherwise, Congress will do so. Politico cited anonymous officials familiar with the phone call that occurred between Pelosi and Blinken earlier this week. 

